Good Grief Day to help kids cope with loss

TEXARKANA, Texas - Losing a loved one is never easy, but it's especially difficult for children and young teens.
Hospice of Texarkana is hosting an event on Friday to help them learn how to cope with loss. The "Good Grief Day" program is geared towards children ages 7 to 15 years of age.
Trained grief counselors from Hospice of Texarkana will have activities that will help kids who have lost a loved one to death, divorce, a move, a parent serving in the military or being incarcerated.
The program utilizes art, music, grief curriculum, and even a balloon release.
Organizers say their goal is to show kids that they're not alone in their suffering, as well as, give them tools that help them address issues that are painful.
"We find that when we see other kids going through the same thing, that helps. We help them identify other people in their life that they can talk to and lean on for emotional support. We also give the expressive ways to process these feelings," explained Amy Mohon, hospice social services director.
So far, there are about a dozen kids registered in the program. If you haven't registered, you can still bring your child to the event. There's no cost to attend.
The "Good Grief Day" event is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Landmark Church Event Center.
For information about the program, or any of other grief support groups, contact the Hospice of Texarkana office at 903-794-4263.