LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A group of Republican lawmakers has announced that it's suing Arkansas Department of Health Director Dr. Jose Romero overstate coronavirus restrictions.
The lawsuit, which Rep. Dan Sullivan of Jonesboro plans to file Thursday, says that health directives requiring face masks and limiting capacity at restaurants, among other directives issued during the pandemic, should be invalidated because they were not approved by state lawmakers. The suit says the state's Administrative Procedures Act grants lawmakers oversight of such matters as a "procedural safeguard." The suit says issuing the directives without legislative oversight is an abuse of authority.
Romero was named Department of Health director in early August. Many of the directives being challenged in the lawsuit were issued under Romero's predecessor, Dr. Nate Smith.
The department said Tuesday that it does not comment on pending or current litigation.
Hutchinson, a Republican, said Monday that he disagreed with the lawsuit "completely."
"The general assembly has given ability for public health guidelines by statute, the ability for the executive branch to manage during a pandemic," he said during his daily coronavirus briefing at the State Capitol. "And you cannot have public health guidelines delayed by three or four weeks as they might go through a legislative process. And I want to have confidence in our public health team, which is composed of epidemiologists, public health officials that have been trained in dealing with pandemics. I trust them to do it versus a legislative review.”
Sullivan said concerned business owners and private citizens plan to join legislators for a rally in support of the lawsuit Thursday on the steps of the State Capitol.