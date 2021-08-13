LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson is working to help curb vaccine hesitancy in the state.
In his series of community COVID conversations, he traveled to south Arkansas on Thursday to speak to residents in Camden.
The governor, along with Dr. Jose Romero, answered questions and concerns.
Hutchinson reflected on June 7, when there were 1,600 active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. As of Thursday, there are 24,000.
He said the reason for the uptick is the delta variant, and there is no data showing when the numbers will decrease.
Nineteen counties in the state have reached the 50% vaccination rate, but as a state, Arkansas is still below the national average.
The governor said that’s why he is holding these “COVID Conversations.”
“And what’s beautiful about this is a member of the community raises some concerns or some objections, and I turn to a local doctor who is trusted in the community and they just give an incredible answer about why this is important and effective, and a good step to take in terms of your health,” said Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said he doesn’t know if he will hold any more COVID Conversations in the future, but his team will continue to follow the data.
When Hutchinson was asked about mandating vaccinations, he said the freedom of choice that businesses have and he would never prohibit a business from mandating vaccinations.