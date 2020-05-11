Gov. Hutchinson delivers COVID-19 briefing from El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ark. - Gov. Asa Hutchinson delivered his daily briefing on the state's response to COVID-19 on Monday from south Arkansas.
The governor says Arkansas is in a good position, if not one of the best positions of the states, in terms of doing a quick turn around on the economy. He believes Arkansas will be able to rebound quickly because of its diverse economy. From manufacturing to timber, he says south Arkansas is an prime example of that.
Hutchinson delivered his update at Murphy USA, a company that employs about 600 people in Union County.
The governor said he was distressed to hear reports of people not social distancing, but also encouraged to see industries and employers setting an example for customers to move the economy forward.
"We want to stay open and the way you stay open and not have a resurgence is to be disciplined in our behaviors and that's what we need to continue to work on. We like the direction we're going," said Hutchinson.
There have been 76 cases of COVID-19 in Union County and 500 people tested.
Hutchinson says he'd like to see increased testing in south Arkansas, as well as, the rest of the state. Hutchinson also talked about Murphy Oil's recent decision to relocate to Houston. He said the company will be missed, but will always have a connection to the state.