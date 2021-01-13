LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson launched a $14.7 million initiative called Ready for Life on Wednesday.
The initiative is meant to improve workforce opportunities in the state. The project will provide over $4.5 million to two-year institutions to expand workforce training opportunities in high wage, high demand careers for all Arkansans.
It will provide three primary resources to enhance education, workforce opportunities, and data-driven decision making through a learning management system, statewide longitudinal data system, and learner employer records.
Hutchinson created the initiative with collaborative partners in education, workforce, business, industry, and government.
The Ready for Life website allows job seekers to explore careers, build a resume, view popular jobs, learn about local companies, and take online training to build employment skills and resume.
It will also connect employers with job seekers in their area. Employers will have access to resumes and training results. The site will also match jobs to interested candidates.