LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has called a special session for Arkansas legislators to consider a major tax cut bill, and he has added seven other bills to the call. The session will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
“The key reason for the session is the tax-reduction bill,” Hutchinson said. “I spoke with both the Speaker of the House Matthew Shepard and Senate Pro Tem Jimmy Hickey, and they confirm that we have more than a majority vote on the tax bills to have that passed. They feel confident with the support for that.”
The primary tax cut bill would lower the top tax rate for Arkansans from 5.9% to 4.9% over the next four years. The individual income tax rate will drop from 5.9% to 5.5% in tax year 2022 and down to 5.3% in tax year 2023.
There are trigger mechanisms based on certain revenue projections to take the rate down to 5.1% in tax year 2024 and to 4.9% in tax year 2025.