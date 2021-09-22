LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for school children when a vaccine becomes available for those under the age of 12, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday. The governor said state law bans a public mandate vaccine for any purpose and demographic.
It’s possible the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could approve an emergency authorization to Pfizer for vaccines among those between the ages of 5 and 11 by Halloween. Pfizer has provided vaccine trial data to the FDA for proposed vaccine, which would be 10 micrograms compared with the 30-microgram dose used for those 12 and older. The Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11 would also be a two-dose regimen.
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the FDA and a board member at Pfizer, recently said during a CNBC Squawk Box interview that Pfizer could submit to the FDA “very quickly.”
“The data came a little earlier than some were expecting and depending on how long the FDA takes to review the application, whether it’s a four-week review or a six-week review, you could have a vaccine available to children as early as probably by the end of October, perhaps it slips a little bit into November,” he said.
Hutchinson quickly shot down the idea of a vaccine mandate for public school children if the new vaccine is approved.
“The answer is ‘No.’ I mean, we don’t have a mandate for those 12 and above. For the foreseeable future, and under the law of Arkansas, there is not any mandate and will not be any mandate for those age groups,” the governor said.
The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported that 5.13% of Arkansans 12 and older are fully vaccinated, and 11.8% are partially vaccinated. The ADH data shows 1.312 million Arkansans as fully vaccinated. There were 4,828 Arkansans reported as fully immunized in the previous 24 hours, a number somewhat lower than recent trends. When asked about the recent declines in the daily number of new vaccinations, Hutchinson said it’s important that people understand the vaccine is the best way to stop the virus.
“We had some very very high days that we were thrilled with. Now it seems to be settling around 7,000 (daily vaccinations). Some days down, some days up. Concern is not the right word, but I hope that we can keep the focus on the vaccines. The best assurance that we can keep it down would be increasing that vaccine rate even to a higher extent that prepares us for the winter,” he said.
The ADH reported Tuesday 1,401 new cases, bringing the cumulative total to 486,853. Active cases fell by 779 to 14,225, and reported deaths rose by 17 to 7,499. Hospitalizations declined by 34 to 993, and COVID patients on ventilators fell by 11 to 278.