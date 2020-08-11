LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that school district-level data on COVID-19 numbers would be released before the school year begins.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 383 new cases of coronavirus in Arkansas. Hospitalizations are down one to 507, and there have been 11 more deaths, bringing that number to 566. There were 868 recoveries in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 42,998.
There have been 108 COVID-19 related deaths in the state since Aug. 1.
Gov. Hutchinson said officials are still are not seeing any link between an increase in cases and any particular activity in the state.
On Monday, Arkansas reported 645 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total cases in the state to 50,028.