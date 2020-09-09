Hutchinson said half of the tests conducted by the state Department of Health will now be forwarded to Baptist Health, which will provide equipment and personnel to process them. He said the arrangement will increase the state's daily testing capacity of 3,000 by about 20 percent. Commercial laboratories will process additional tests.
Baptist Health President and CEO Troy Wells, speaking at a news conference at the State Capitol, said tests will be conducted 24 hours per day, seven days per week. He said the arrangement should take effect by Oct. 1.
State Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said the increase will support testing mandates for nursing homes and long-term care facilities, which are required to test residents and staffers on a regular basis.
The state on Wednesday reported 385 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 66,406. The positive cases came from 5,208 tests. There were 5,558 active cases.
The state reported an additional 114 positive tests for virus antigens. Those cases are not confirmed but are considered probable. They're reported separately under U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Two more people were hospitalized with the virus, bringing the total to 411.
Eleven more people died from the virus. The state has now logged 928 deaths connected to COVID-19.
Steuart Walton, chairman of the Arkansas Economic Recovery Task Force, said during the news conference that the group was finalizing a report on the state's economic progress during the pandemic. He said they expect to deliver that report to Hutchinson on Thursday.
Walton said small businesses in the state have fared the worse during the pandemic. He said leisure and hospitality businesses and in-store retailers, in particular, have struggled. Restaurant revenue in August was down 35 percent compared to the same month last year.
Virus cases among those aged 18-24 in Arkansas have surged since college classes began last month.