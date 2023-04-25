Gov. Sanders discusses LEARNS Act at town hall in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders answered questions during a town hall meeting Tuesday in Texarkana about the controversial LEARNS Act.
The bill was signed into law last month. The governor has been touring the state to discuss the new education reform package.
The LEARNS Act has been the top priority for the governor since she took office in January. LEARNS stands for literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and safety.
A large crowd gathered inside the University of Arkansas Hope - Texarkana campus to listen to Sanders discuss details about the new measure. The 145-page law covers everything from school vouchers, to increased pay for teachers, and higher literacy standards for elementary students.
Sanders has call the LEARNS Act the "largest overhaul of the state's education system in Arkansas' history."
The governor, who spoke with Education Secretary Jacob Oliva, believes the new measure will create a good foundation for all students to become successful.
"No one is under the illusion that this is a perfect piece of legislation, but we do believe it's a great start to transforming the system here in our state and really helping our student's succeed. I believe at the end of the day that is the goal of each one of us," said Sanders.
Several works groups have been assembled by the State Department of Education to develop recommendations for the new measure's rules and policies. The rules are expected to be in place by July 2024.
According to the Arkansas Department of Education, the LEARNS Act will cost the state nearly $300 million in the first year, with $150 million of that coming in the form of new spending.