LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials are still encouraging Arkansans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 after pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the state Tuesday — a move recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as an extremely rare side effect is being investigated.
The CDC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said they are investigating unusual blood clots in six women who got the vaccine. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. — the vast majority with no or mild side effect, AP reported.
None of the women were in Arkansas.
“We have confidence in the J&J vaccine but it is on pause to ensure we have treatment for the reaction,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said at a briefing Tuesday. “If you have gotten the [Johnson & Johnson vaccine], it remains effective. You have got a vaccination that works.”
Those with appointments to receive any COVID-19 vaccine should still go, Hutchinson said, as most pharmacies have access to the Phyzer or Moderna vaccines. The governor insisted that the state has an adequate supply of other vaccines because they were expecting a drop in Johnson & Johnson doses after issues at their Baltimore plant.
“No one should delay getting a vaccination because of a pause on one part of the vaccination,” Hutchinson said at a news conference Tuesday. “Don’t wait, get the vaccine now. It is critically important.”
Hutchinson said Arkansas is on a “race against time to get the vaccine.” Other states like Michigan are reaching new peaks in cases and Hutchinson said Arkansans need to get vaccinated to avoid following suit. Officials said Tuesday the state has not seen a spike after spring break like they anticipated and like other states have seen.
Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero will be part of investigations into the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the coming days.
He said for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over a month ago, the risk is extremely low. Those who got it more recently are asked to contact a doctor immediately if they experience extreme headaches, leg pain or chest pain.
"We want to make sure people have access to all three vaccines that have proven effective,” Hutchinson said. “It’s going to be more of a messaging challenge. We have to rebuild any lack of confidence as a result of this pause. We want to emphasize that you’ve got two vaccines that are not involved in this.”
On Tuesday, the state had 1,663 active probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19. Virus hospitalizations had dropped 8 to 148 Of the state’s 2 million vaccine doses, around 1.4 million had been given Tuesday afternoon.