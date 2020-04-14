LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday issued two executive orders protecting health workers and others who might be exposed to the coronavirus on the job.
One order allows health workers and first responders, such as firefighters, to file worker's compensation claims if they're infected on the job. Hutchinson, speaking at a news conference at the State Capitol, said those who could apply had been previously been limited to workers in a hospital environment.
The second executive order makes health workers immune from liability in coronavirus cases. He said those workers should be able to do their jobs without worry of being sued.
Hutchinson also reacted to comments President Donald Trump made about when the economy will reopen. Trump on Monday claimed the authority to decide how and when to reopen the economy after weeks of tough social distancing guidelines. But governors from both parties were quick to push back, noting they have the primary constitutional responsibility for ensuring public safety in their states.
Hutchinson echoed that response, saying that he's "protective of the prerogatives of governors."
"Obviously, in the terms of the dialogue, we value the role that we have," he said. "And our founding fathers in our country appreciated the role under the 10th Amendment that governors have in different states."
He said Trump is known to "create a little controversy" but there's a "good partnership" between the state and the Trump administration.
"I don't see an issue going forward in the future," he said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 32 people in Arkansas had died from the virus and 1,498 had tested positive. Eighty-one people were hospitalized. Data show the number of hospitalizations has recently slowed. Hutchinson said he's hoping the number of hospitalizations has reached a plateau.
Ten percent of the state's COVID-19 cases come from outbreaks at two prisons. Forty-four of 47 inmates in a barrack at the state's Cummins Unit prison have tested positive. That barrack is under quarantine. State officials said inmates across the state have received protective masks to limit the spread of the virus.
A federal prison in Forrest City had 55 cases of the virus. Hutchinson said he and other state officials had spoken to U.S. Attorney General William Barr about the situation. He said federal authorities are leading the response to the outbreak.
Nationwide, more than 24,400 people had died from the virus and 584,000 had tested positive.