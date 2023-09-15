TEXARKANA, Texas - A group of passengers traveling in a Greyhound bus say they were stranded at a bus stop in Texarkana for several hours after their bus driver was assaulted.
The ordeal started around 3 a.m. Friday morning when the bus arrived at the Travel Center on South Lake Drive. Police say one of the passengers was being removed from the bus for causing a disturbance, when he kicked the driver.
Hasim Ileri is charged with assault causing bodily injury.
The bus driver was taken to a local hospital. One passenger told KTBS the driver had a dislocated knee.
Meanwhile, passengers were told to wait until a new driver could arrive and take over the trip.
Dawon Wells says he's using the Greyhound bus to get home, but was given very little information about when he'd make it to his final destination. The bus was full with passengers including kids and elderly people with disabilities.
"It could have went worse. Everyone wanted to jump on the guy, but we left it up to the law. They came and took care of the situation. We're still sitting here waiting. We're the ones suffering. I want my money back if possible," said Wells.
After six hours parked at the bus stop, a new bus driver arrived to complete the trip.
One passenger said the door was damaged during the altercation and had to be taped up to keep from opening while they were on the road. The bus is heading to Dallas.
KTBS reached out to the Greyhound Corporate Headquarters about the incident. So far, they've not responded to a request for comment.