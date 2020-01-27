Group working to increase security at Rondo Cemetery

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A group is working to preserve one of the oldest cemeteries in Miller County, Arkansas.
While the 19th century burial site is rich in history, officials say it can be costly to maintain, especially when vandals strike.
Mostly recently, they say someone tampered with a century old tombstone.
From the front gate, the cemetery is unique with an old tank and canon, and headstones dating back to the 1800's.
The goal of the Rondo Cemetery Association is to honor the pioneers who came before them, but they've been faced with many challenges.
The Rondo Cemetery was established in 1836.
There are 85 unknown soldiers buried here who died from black measles in the civil war.
Rondo Cemetery Association President Ron Jordan says they want to keep the area authentic, but also make improvements to the roads and security.
One headstone recently went missing, but has since been found.
They believe someone moved it across the cemetery.
Jordan says some of their damage is from old age and some from vandals.
The association has reached out to law enforcement for help, as well as, other historic cemeteries that are faced with some of their same concerns.
"We're not unique to some of the problems we're having, so we're visiting with other folks to see what they're doing. There is a group of folks assigned to look into that, surveillance cameras or game cameras, different things like that," said Jordan.
He says they also asked officers to make extra patrols in the area.
Jordan says most of their clean-up is done through private fundraising and volunteer labor.
The Rondo Cemetery Association is accepting donations to help clean-up and increase security at the site.
For more information, call 870-278-3684.
To donate by mail:
Rondo Cemetery Association
PO Box 3443
Texarkana, Texas 75503