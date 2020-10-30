HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KATV) — Gun and ammo stores across Arkansas are seeing a huge surge in folks trying to buy firearms.
Election season typically means a spike in gun sale, but the trend is breaking a record this year.
"It’s been crazy," Arego's Guns shop owner Erin Latsha said.
Latsha owns the shop with her husband Roger. Since the pandemic started, she says they've had trouble keeping guns and ammo on the shelves.
"Gun sales have had record highs for months since March, and at one point they were up 400%," she said.
Latsha says gun sales always spike during election years.
"Elections always impact sales because people start to panic," she said. "Something about it just makes people think, 'I don't have a gun. I should go buy one.'"
But Latsha believes the massive surge has to do with a lot of different factors.
"With COVID and the riots, everyone has been a little nervous, so that makes them scared and makes them want to protect what they have."
Latsha says she's seen a lot of first-time buyers as well.
"We’ve had a lot of women, a lot of older people, and we have a concealed carry class that has been really busy," she said.
Latsha says she's selling around 60 to 65 guns on a busy day. Before the pandemic, that number was closer to 15 to 20.
"I don’t think there’s anything wrong with having someway to protect yourself," she said. "Whether it’s a just a personal alarm, pepper spray or a gun."
While she says the business is good, Latsha is asking her customers for patience as her team does their best to keep up with the demand.
"I’ve joked with my husband that we need to change our store motto to 'You get what you get, and you don’t throw a fit.'"
Officials with Arkansas State Police say in 2019, just over 10,000 concealed handgun licenses were issued in Arkansas.
This year, nearly 14,000 have been issued to date. That's an increase of about 27%.