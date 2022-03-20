Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana seeks applicants for home repair program

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana has been building homes in the community since 1986, and now the organization is looking to do more home repairs.
The City of Texarkana, Arkansas recently teamed up with the non-profit to help senior citizens get some minor fixes done around their house for free.
Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana is taking applications now for the program.
Executive Director Mary Wormington says it's important that senior citizens take care of minor fixes now, before they become a major repair.
Applicants must be an Arkansas resident who is 65 years or older, disabled or a military veteran, and own their home with proof of current home insurance.
Eligibility for the program is also income-based.
With inflation near record highs, spending money on home repairs can be pricey.
Wormington says the goal is to keep seniors living safely in their homes.
"We want people to stay in their home. There's lots of elderly who have lived in their home for many years and that's the whole premises, aging in place. We all want to be 85 and stay in our own home," explained Wormington.
Wormington says after applications are turned in, an assessment team will visit the applicant's home to determine if the scope of work is something they can complete.
Applications for the program can be picked up at the Habitat for Humanity Restore, which is located at 3632 New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas.