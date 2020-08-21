TEXARKANA, Texas - Habitat for Humanity Texarkana (HFHT) dedicates their first home since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Construction on the home started last November, but a rainy winter season and concerns over the virus delayed the project's completion.
The Habitat home on Norris Cooley Drive was expected to be completed in April, but due to COVID-19 the project was completely shut down in March.
While LaWanda Nelson's dream of becoming a homeowner finally came true Friday morning, it wasn't without a few setbacks.
"Everything happens in its own season, and for whatever reason God decided this will be the time for me to get this home," Nelson said.
The project started with about 10 to 25 volunteers to a group, but towards the end of the project the number had to be limited to two or three volunteers.
The rainy weather added delays as did the city's coronavirus lockdown.
CDC guidelines were followed not only for completing the project, but also for dedicating the home.
"You can't shelter if you don't have a shelter. This homeowner, for example, was living with a relative. You can imagine how difficult it would be if you didn't have a place to go," said Carol Giese, HFHT Board Chair.
Nelson will repay the cost of building the home through a 0% mortgage.
Homeowners selected for the habitat program are required to earn sweat equity hours by working on the house, and completing home ownership classes.
The next Habitat home will be built in Redwater.
Crews will begin laying the foundation on Monday.
For more information on how to donate, volunteer, or sponsor a home, visit the Habitat for Humanity Texarkana website.