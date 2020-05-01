Hairstylists voice concerns getting back to work during COVID-19 pandemic

TEXARKANA, Texas - Some stores and retailers in Texas began to open up Friday with restrictions, but hair salons and barbers will remain closed.
More than a dozen hairstylists and barbers in Texarkana, Texas says they'd hoped to re-open following Texas Governor Greg Abbott's message on Monday.
"We're being bombarded by our clients right now, that want to know when can we get in, when are you opening? None of it makes sense," explained Michelle Cox, Studio 360 owner.
Cox says it's been five weeks since most Texarkana salon owners have been able to serve their clients.
During that time, Wisteria Salon owner Kayla Neeley says only three of her 12 employees have been able to draw unemployment.
"It's been devastating. Out the 12 stylists in my salon, there are five who have a one person income and that income was completely closed down on March 26th," said Neeley.
Cox can't understand why they've been cut out of going back to work.
In order to be licensed, she says they're required to train every two years in sanitation and sterilization.
"Let us go back to work. We will wear masks, clients have offered to wear masks. We can do whatever it takes to get our doors back open," said Cox.
Governor Abbott has set a tentative timeline for Texas hair stylists and barbers to go back to work by mid-May.
However, that all depends on whether the number of positive COVID-19 cases go down.
Louisiana has not yet set a date for re-opening hair salons and barber shops.
Meanwhile, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday that they could go back to work next Wednesday.
Hair salons in Oklahoma have been back on the job since last week.