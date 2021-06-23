Harvest Food Bank needs volunteers for corn harvest

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank needs volunteers to help out with its annual corn harvest.
The agency will be picking corn from 2 acres in Foreman, Ark. About 30 to 40 volunteers are needed July 5-7 from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Volunteers will be gleaning and loading corn for distribution to more than 85 food pantries across the non-profit's 10-county region.
“Part of our role as the Feeding America food bank for Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas is to provide nutritious foods to those who need it most,” said Camille Wrinkle, CEO/executive director. “Partnering with local farmers allows us to provide fresh fruits and vegetables directly to the children, families and seniors we serve.”
Volunteers will meet at the Highway 41 rest stop in Foreman, Ark., at 8 a.m. daily. There will be signs directing volunteers to the corn field for those who come later.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, call 870-774-1398 or email programs@HRFB.org.
Volunteers should dress for the occasion - light clothing, long socks and work gloves. All are recommended but not required.