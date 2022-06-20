Harvest Food Bank needs volunteers for corn harvest

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank needs volunteers to help out with its annual corn harvest.
The agency will be picking corn from 2 acres in Foreman, Ark. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Volunteers will be gleaning and loading corn for distribution to more than 85 food pantries across the non-profit's 10-county region.
Volunteers will meet at the Highway 41 rest stop in Foreman, Ark., at 8 a.m. daily. There will be signs directing volunteers to the corn field for those who come later.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, call 870-774-1398 or 501-837-6071.
Volunteers should dress for the occasion - light clothing, long socks and work gloves. All are recommended but not required.