Harvest Texarkana distributes 1,000 emergency food boxes

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank held a drive-thru food pantry at the Four States Fairgrounds Wednesday and distributed 50,000 pounds of food to those in need.
The food was made possible through generous donations and federal funding.
With the recent rise in hunger due to COVID-19, organizers said their goal was to make sure families have the food they need, even during this challenging time.
"I'm barely making ends meet, but it's all good. The good Lord is going to bring us through this," explained Sophie McHenry, Texarkana resident.
The fairgrounds is normally home to very different events, but Wednesday volunteers used their parking lot to help distribute food to more than 1,000 families.
Each family received a bundle of shelf staples, frozen meats and fresh produce.
The food boxes were loaded directly into vehicles.
McHenry said this is the first time she's received help from a food pantry.
A couple of months ago, her place of employment cut her hours down to just two days a week.
"It's hard to pay rent, and hard to keep food on the table. I have a lot of grand babies, so that's my thing. It's all about my grand babies right now," McHenry said.
"When you go several weeks without that steady income of a pay check, you find yourself in a situation where you do need to reach out for help," said Camille Wrinkle, Harvest Texarkana Executive Director.
Harvest Texarkana will be hosting another mobile pantry at the fairgrounds next month.
Organizers said the meals should last each family several weeks.
Food bank officials said Wednesday's food giveaway was the largest one-day food distribution event they've ever hosted.
Harvest Texarkana serves a 10-county area.
-----
Click here for a complete list of mobile pantries scheduled for this summer.