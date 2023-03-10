Harvest Texarkana Food Bank impacted by inflation

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The end of pandemic-related benefits, inflation, and supply chain issues are having an impact on food banks across the nation, and here in the ArkLaTex.
Administrators at Harvest Texarkana Food Bank, which serves about 60,000 people, says the demand for food has not only increased, but so has the cost to serve them. The mission continues to be to eliminate hunger in the 10-county area they serve even though more people struggle to put food on the table, Executive Director Camille Wrinkle said..
Wrinkle says local pantries are seeing an uptick in clients. The food bank is also using its mobile pantry program more to reach smaller communities needing hunger relief.
They're also assisting more families in getting SNAP benefits, and making sure children have access to free and reduced meals.
Wrinkle says costs have nearly doubled on what they spend to purchase food for their clients.
"When we secure food, it's not only the cost of the food. It's also the cost of transportation to get that here, depending on how far we're having to go outside our area to secure fresh produce, nutritious food and meat. All the staple items we want our families to have," said Wrinkle.
The food bank works with about 100 partner agencies. In just the last year, more than 4.5 million meals have been distributed.
Harvest Texarkana is hosting a fundraiser this month to help raise money for the food bank. The Wine and Jazz Gala will be held March 31 at the Silvermoon on Broad in downtown Texarkana.
Call 870-774-1398 to purchase tickets or online at eventbrite.com.