FOREMAN, Ark. – The Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank is needing volunteers to help in picking corn from a donated piece of land from Matteson Farms in Little River County, Ark.
Volunteers are needed Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The group was grateful for the turnout of volunteers on Monday, thanks to the New Boston, Texas FFA, but unfortunately, no volunteers showed up Tuesday morning.
The donation of two acres, if not harvested early will likely be taken down by feral hogs, which are considered a public nuisance and threat to Arkansas.
The hope is that the harvested corn can be given to people in need.
Ryan Satterfield, Operations Manager at Harvest Food Bank said if they do not receive any volunteers for Wednesday, they will opt instead to re-schedule for next week.
Anyone interested in helping for a good cause, please call: 870-774-1398 or 501-837-6071