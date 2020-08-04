Harvest Texarkana gets donation from Tyson Foods

NASHVILLE, Ark. - Tyson Foods in Nashville, Arkansas is expanding their hunger relief efforts.
The company donated $50,000 to a Texarkana area food bank, and distributing thousands of pounds of food to the community.
Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank plans to use to the gift from Tyson to purchase food for their mobile food pantry program.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Executive Director Camille Wrinkle said their mobile pantry program has increased from once a month to once a week.
She said the needs continue to increase daily.
Wrinkle believes the $50,000 check from Tyson Foods will go a long way towards helping residents struggling financially, especially those living in rural areas of southwest Arkansas.
"Funds like this are absolutely vital to our operations and what we're doing. We could not continue to meet the rising need if we didn't have partners like Tyson Foods," explained Wrinkle.
"Camille and her team have really stepped up and ramped up their efforts to make sure those who need of food are able to get it," said Tem Gunter, Tyson Foods Complex Human Resources Manager.
Tyson Foods will also be participating in a Drive-Thru Chicken Giveaway event Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Nashville City Park.
Each vehicle will receive a 38 pound box of grilled chicken and four bags of breaded chicken strips.
The company is giveaway the chicken on a first come, first serve basis.
The event will continue until supplies run out.