TEXARKANA, Ark. - There's a growing need for donations as millions of Americans are out of work amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos recently donated $100 million to Feeding America to help food banks across the United States.
Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank received more than $300,000 from that donation.
The money was distributed across Harvest Texarkana's 10-county service area in southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas.
"This was very much needed. We have about 200 kids who come through here a week and every one of these kids need something to eat," said Barry Resecker, Life House Food Pantry Cook.
Resecker said they used funds from Harvest Texarkana to purchase a commercial refrigerator, and food items for their children's summer feeding program.
The organization is one of 50 area pantries to benefit from the grant funds.
Harvest Texarkana Executive Director Camille Wrinkle said the rest of the money was used to purchase food for their mobile pantries, and two new distribution trucks.
"We were also able to expand our fleet, and purchase another truck that allows us to go out to fields and glean from corn fields, put that onto this truck and be able to deliver that out to our community," Wrinkle said.
She said they've had to make adjustments to meet needs of the community during COVID-19.
Their mobile pantry program has increased from once a month to once a week.
For more information about their program, or how you can help, go to harvestregionalfoodbank.org.