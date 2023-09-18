Haven Homes to host fundraiser to help fund new women's center

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana non-profit is working on a new center to help women struggling with addiction transition back into the community.
Haven Homes was created in 2013. Over the years, the women's program has grown, and is in need of more space.
The goal of the non-profit is to bring restoration to broken people through a faith-based program.
Hundreds of women suffering from addiction to drugs and alcohol have used services provided by their three Haven Homes locations for women. The center has an 87% success rate.
Executive Director Jeni Eldridge says their women's services are growing, and their homes mostly stay at capacity. The new women's center will house up to 25 women.
"People in the surrounding areas, even as far as Dallas are hearing about our success rate. We need more space and we can't get it quick enough," said Eldridge.
The non-profit has raised just over $1 million for the new women's center. So far, most of the funding for the project has come through grants and private donors, such as the Eichler Foundation.
The non-profit still needs funds to complete the project.
Haven Homes is hosting its 10th anniversary celebration and fundraiser on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in the Arkansas Convention Center. There will be dinner and a live auction.
For more information about tickets, go to havenhomestexarkana.com.