Haven Homes to host Opioid Symposium

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana is one of the highest ranked cities in the nation for opioid addiction.
That's why a local non-profit is hosting a conference in September to address the drug crisis. Haven Homes is partnering with Grace Clinic to host the conference. Their goal is to educate people so they're better equipped to fight the problem and save lives.
Haven Homes Executive Director Jeni Eldridge says Texarkana is facing a major opioid problem. She says the drugs are easy for people to get, and all populations are at risk for addiction.
The conference will include educational presentations, a documentary viewing and a panel of experts. Speakers will be providing information on the use of fentanyl, what it is and how it affects people.
Eldridge says education and awareness is key to stopping drug abuse.
"At some point, we have to become aware of what is happening on our streets in Texarkana, and how this is affecting our community. It's devastating if we look at the numbers," said Eldridge.
She says they'll also be handing out and training people on the uses of Narcan, which is used to reverse overdoses. Eldridge says it's easy to use and could potentially save a life.
The opioid conference will be held Sept. 26 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church on Moores Lane.
For more information, contact Haven Homes at 903-277-2234.