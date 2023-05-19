Health and wellness fair held downtown Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - According to health.gov, more than 30 million people in the U.S. are impacted by health issues.
A large group of Texarkana organizations are partnering to help people check their status and learn more about local health resources. A health and wellness fair was geared toward community members of all ages.
Texarkana Healthcare Marketing Professionals (THMP) hosted the event called "Health on the Line" in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Texarkana. The goal was to educate the community about health and wellness.
There were more than 30 vendors offering a variety of services including home care, medical supplies, assisted living, health insurance information and more.
The companies are working as a team to provide health resources to both sides of the state line.
"If they don't come across one of these booths where they see something they need today, then they have information that in a year from now, they still have it with them and remember this company is who I need to call," said Justin Sutton, THMP president.
The group was formed last year with the goal of connecting the community with all healthcare services. This is their first official health fair, but their plan is to offer more resources events like today's in the near future.
For more information about the group and their upcoming events, find them on Facebook or email texarkanahmp@gmail.com.