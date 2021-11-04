LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The state of Arkansas currently has an unemployment rate of 4.0%. Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said it’s technically full employment, but still not back at pre-pandemic levels which was 3.4%.
Out of over 4,000 unemployment claims in the state, the health care and social service field has the highest number of claims.
Natalie Watts is the owner of A Place At Home health care service and like many other business owners she’s facing staffing shortages.
“We have unlimited open positions. We are a senior care business, so we supply caregivers to seniors who want to continue aging in place in their home,” Watts said. “Our biggest issue is no call, no shows to interviews. We take the time to screen them.”
Watts said multiple agencies like hers are experiencing similar problems. She said workforce services just released a new form for them to turn in their side of the unemployment claims.
“They are starting to get us to turn in who is not showing, as much information or as little information as we want to share. We submit a form with their name so they have something to compare the unemployment claims with,” Watts said.
Watts hopes this will encourage more people to come to the interviews instead of collecting unemployment.
Preston was asked why we are seeing such a shortage of people in the health care field at the same time we are seeing the highest unemployment claims from the field.
“Part of it’s probably just a fatigue in the industry,” Preston said. “They got us through the pandemic and in some cases, there’s probably a main shift of 'Hey I want to try some thing else.' The burn out is real for a lot of folks.”
Watts said many people have left the health care field due to childcare concerns and low pay.
“In the health care field at this level, you can go and put pickles on a hamburger at McDonald’s or be a cashier at Target and get paid the same rate, if not more. We are relying on people to care for another human being and so if you can pay more pay what they’re worth,” Watts said.
Watts also added that some workers are concerned about their health and their families health with COVID still circulating in the community.
The other fields with high unemployment claims are manufacturing, admin and waste and retail.