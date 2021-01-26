LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As Arkansas continues to push vaccines and grapple with roll-out difficulties, health officials are encouraging those who have been fully vaccinated to continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
Officials reported 1,317 new confirmed virus cases and another 1,168 probable cases in Arkansas on Tuesday. Hospitalizations were up 11 from Monday to 1,095. The state reported results from 5,530 PCR tests and 4,959 antigen tests on Tuesday.
There were 40 more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing Arkansas' virus death toll to 4,690.
At a briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson referenced a New York Times report that says Arkansas ranks number 10 in the country for the percentage of the population that has received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Hutchinson said Arkansas has gotten better at distributing with 92 percent of the most recent supply of vaccines “in the arms” of Arkansans within 48 hours.
“We are constrained by the supply, we get it out as soon as we can,” Hutchinson said at the news briefing. “We’ve had a consistent supply so far but it has not been increasing.”
State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said at the briefing that it is important for people who are fully vaccinated to continue to wear masks, avoid crowds and wash their hands often. Partly because of new, less predictable strains of the virus that could reach Arkansas.
Of the state’s 410,175 vaccine doses, about 55% have been given. A federal program that administers vaccines at long-term care facilities and CVS/Walgreens pharmacies has given another 7,046 doses. The state is currently offering vaccines to Arkansans over the age of 70, educators, healthcare workers and some first responders.
You can find where to get a vaccine in Arkansas here.