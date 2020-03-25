HealthCARE Express opens coronavirus testing center

TEXARKANA, Texas - As the coronavirus spreads, community health clinics are stepping up to help with response.
As long as supplies are available, officials with HealthCARE Express say they're helping test patients who meet CDC requirements.
There's about 20 HealthCARE Express clinics located across the four states region.
As more testing becomes more available, owner Dr. Tim Reynolds says they've designated COVID-19 testing sites in each region.
The testing site for the Texarkana area is at their Wake Village clinic on West 7th Street.
Anyone having symptoms, such shortness of breathe, a fever, cough and sore throat, should call the virtual visit hotline, Reynolds said.
He says they'll then determine what course of action needs to be taken.
"People can't just pull up and say I want a COVID-19 test. It's not Burger King," Reynolds said. "You get a virtual visit first, and then we'll determine if you need one."
If a doctor recommends a test, the patient will not enter the lobby.
Instead, they'll drive up to the side entrance, where a staff member in protective gear will administer the test, right from their car.
Reynolds said they should have results within 24 hours.
HealthCARE Express physicians have been averaging about five to ten tests a day, and as more tests become available, the doctors expect that number to pick up.
-----
For more information on how to schedule an appointment, call 903-831-4065.