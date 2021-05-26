TEXARKANA, Texas - Storms early Wednesday have led to numerous reports of flooding across parts of northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas.
The ArkLaTex remains under a Red Weather Alert and the National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a flash flood warning until 9 a.m. for ongoing rain in areas near and around Texarkana.
According to the Bi-State Justice Center, there are reports of flooding on both the Texas and Arkansas sides of the city.
KTBS 3 has also received reports of flooding throughout the region and urge residents to avoid driving through flooded streets. Reporter Julie Parr is accessing the damage at this time.
Unofficial rainfall estimates range from three to six inches.
