Heavy rainfall causes flooding on Texarkana area roads

TEXARKANA, Texas - Heavy rains are flooding roadways in east Texas and southwest Arkansas.
Emergency management officials say motorists should use caution, especially in low-lying areas.
Street and county road crews were busy Wednesday setting up barricades and monitoring flooded areas.
Miller County Road Foreman Eric Cunningham says the flooding has been widespread.
He says they've used all of their signs and barricades on high water roads.
Cunningham says some of the worst flooding has been in the Fouke area.
In Texarkana, Texas crews spent Wednesday morning monitoring flooded streets.
Emergency officials say West 40th and Potomac is one of the first areas to flood in severe weather.
The heavy downpours overflowed drains, and caused deep standing water on multiple streets across both cities.
In Atlanta, Texas barricades were placed on Main Street due to excessive water on the roadway.
Driving past a flood barricade in Texas can get you arrested.
You can also face jail time, fines and get billed for rescue costs.
Road crews say they couldn't block off every point of concern.
If you see water over the road use caution.
Remember, turn around - don't drown.