Help available for building homes in Hooks, Texas

HOOKS, Texas - The City of Hooks, Texas is seeking homeowners who could benefit from a state program that replaces homes for low-income families in need.
Through a partnership with Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, applications from Hooks residents are now being accepted for the the Home Investment Partnerships Program.
There's no cost to the homeowner to participate in the home program.
In this era of COVID, city leaders say having a safe, sanitary, and affordable home is more important than ever.
"This timing is right that we can help some of our citizens," explained Mayor Marc Reiter.
Mayor Reiter says the program provides funds to demolish substandard housing and build a new home on the same site.
Here are some of the requirements to qualify: the homeowner must live in the city limits, meet household income requirements, own their own home, have no outstanding liens and be current on property taxes.
The assistance is provided in the form of a 5-year grant, or a 15-year deferred forgivable loan.
Mayor Reiter believes the program is a win-win for the city and the homeowner.
"The homeowner, they have a new house and they know they can keep up with it now. They're going to take better care of it, as well as, the neighborhood," said Reiter.
He says the program funds have already paid for one new house in the city.
All applications will depend on qualifications and availability of funds.
-----
Anyone interested in learning more about the program, or filling out an application can go to the City of Hooks website.