HOPE, Ark. - Relocating the Hempstead County courthouse offices has hit a financial road block.
Officials said a sales tax increase is needed to finish the project.
County officials said renovations to the new courthouse, also known as the former Farmer's Bank building, will cost about a million dollars more than planned.
Now, they're asking voters to help keep the project moving forward.
Two years ago, the county purchased bank building in downtown Hope to be re-purposed for a new courthouse.
While that's still the plan, officials said more money is needed to complete the project.
The Hempstead County Commissioner's Court recently approved a plan to ask voters for a one cent sales tax increase, which would sunset in two years.
If approved, the funds would help cover the cost of remodeling.
The total cost of renovations is nearly $3 million.
The current five-story courthouse was built in 1939.
It's on the national register of historical places.
While it's still solid, Hempstead County Judge Jerry Crane said it's starting to become a safety hazard for county employees and the community.
"We have asbestos inside the walls, and we have black mold. We have people that have been getting sick with allergy problems, and you know yourself, if you get black mold inside, it can mess your lungs up," said Crane.
Voters will weigh in on the proposed sales tax increase during the state's presidential primary on March 3.
If voters approve the sales tax increase, officials say it could take nearly a year to complete the remodel.