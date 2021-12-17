TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Animal Care and Adoption Center in Texarkana, Ark., is hosting a holiday adoption event Saturday in hopes of finding homes for shelter pets.
"Home for the Holidays" will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the new facility on 203 Harrison Street.
The event is a soft opening because the new shelter is not 100 percent complete. Shelter officials say they still have some projects to finish such as installing the new kennels.
There will be about 20 dogs up for adoption in the new facility and about 20 more in the old shelter, plus cats and kittens.
"Also, we will be encouraging city tags. I know a lot who live in Texarkana that are unaware of the fact that they have to have a registration for every animal in the city," said Lenor Teague, Animal Care and Adoption Center director.
The new shelter is expected to be open to the public this spring.
------
For more information and to see adoptable animals, visit their Animal Care and Adoption Facebook page @TKARANIMALS.