TEXARKANA, Texas - Fireworks have long been a staple to New Year's Eve.
Retailers and wholesalers in the Texarkana area are still ringing in the new year, and they hope customers will do the same.
Darryl Miller has operated Party Express Fireworks off Interstate 30 in Leary, Texas for the last 12 years.
He said his holiday season had good weather, but the fact New Year's Eve fell mid-week may have hurt some sales.
Each year, he stocks about 175 items inside his 650 square foot store.
Miller says popular items vary from season to season.
However, this holiday he's had equal success selling new items, as well as, some old favorites.
Miller said on New Year's Eve the store was busy, and on New Year's Day he's offering some special sales on the remaining inventory.
He said his average customer will spend nearly $50 on fireworks.
"Then you have some churches come in and spend $600 to $800, that's a pretty good average especially for the New Year's season, which is slower than the Fourth of July.
Fireworks can be sold until midnight in Texas, but miller says he plans to close around 9 on Wednesday night.
Miller said he'll only take a short break before preparing for the Fourth of July season.
In Louisiana, fireworks sales end Jan. 1 at midnight.
If you live in Arkansas, you still have four more days to stock up.