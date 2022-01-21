TEXARKANA, Texas - Firefighters battle a house fire in Texarkana, Texas Friday in the 5800 block of Cooks Lane.
Fire officials are still trying to determine what caused the fire, but they say house fires are more common in winter.
Fire Marshal Chris Black says they're focusing their investigation on the attic and checking the electric and HVAC unit.
He doesn't believe foul play was involved.
Black says the homeowner had just returned from being out of town to find smoke coming from the attic.
Crews were able to put the fire out soon after arriving, but the blaze left behind major damage.
No one was injured.
When temperatures drop, Black said unfortunately house fires increase.
He said sometimes people resort to unsafe ways to warm up.
"We have had fires historically caused by heaters using extension cords, or if you're using any type of gas heat make sure that equipment is operating correctly and efficiently like it should," Black said.
He said electric portable space heaters should also keep it at least three feet away from anything that can burn and unplug them when you leave the room or go to bed.
Black said you should always double check your appliances, make sure you have a working smoke alarm, and if you have a chimney, make sure it's cleaned out properly.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, nearly 900 people die in winter house fires each year.