TEXARKANA, Texas - When you buy coffee this holiday season, you could help those who are homeless learn a job skill and earn a living wage.
Mission Texarkana has been teaching the homeless how to roast and bag coffee, then market it to the public and turn a profit.
The organization now has a kiosk inside Central Mall.
Money made from selling the coffee and chocolates made by area homeless, goes directly back to them to use for housing.
Director Cody Howard said having the station in mall also allows them a chance to raise awareness about their mission, and how the community can responsibility give back to those in need.
"This way you know for sure that the money you're giving, you're getting a service and you are helping a homeless person in bad financial state make a wage," said Howard.
Coffee can be purchased at Central Mall on the weekends throughout the holiday season, or you place an order at missiontexarkana.org all year-round.