Hooks City Council moves forward under new leadership

HOOKS, Texas - When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott moved local elections from May until November. But not all city leaders were wanting another six months in office.
Hooks, Texas Mayor Jimmy Cochran had not filed for another term. When the state began to slowly reopen, Cochran left office. He also left some questions about how he resigned.
Mayor Pro Tem Marc Reiter will serve in the vacant seat until a new mayor is re-elected this fall. He said the city council will work together to make the best decisions for city.
Reiter says the council wants to avoid an election for interim mayor between now and November. The election would cost the city about $2,500 or more, he said.
Cochran left office in May, but only made it official with a signed resignation letter on Tuesday. Cochran had worked for the city since 2008. Reiter believes he was just ready to retire.
"He stayed on because of the pandemic and then as Texas started to open up as well as the city he felt it was a time he could go ahead and exit," explained Reiter.
Reiter said Cochran left the city in good shape, and they'll be able to move forward because of his leadership.
Two candidates filed for the mayor's position in February, Al Turnage and Greg Rowe.
Council member Nick Graves also gave up his seat last month after moving out of the city.
Gary Wright was the only person to file for that seat in February, so council members voted to go ahead and appoint him.