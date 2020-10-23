HOPE Initiative partners with A&M Texarkana for social justice summit

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The HOPE Initiative is partnering with A&M Texarkana to host a social justice summit this weekend in Texarkana, Ark.
The workshops are using the Beyond Change model to strengthen relationships between students and law enforcement. Program leaders say the goal of the program is to create safe spaces that transform thoughts and feelings into positive actions.
The Beyond Change program led by Robert Harper includes a series of trust building activities and police-community conversations to strengthen relationships and promote positive change.
"We wanted to bring everybody together because that is really how change happens, when you bring people together and have these critical discussions," said Robert Harper, HOPE Initiative CEO.
Special guests included former NFL players Liffort Hobley and Junior Galette.
One of the first activities highlighted the meaning of "social justice." The session held at the Crossties event venue included the university's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, as well as, campus and community police.
"What we really want to do is make sure law enforcement engages with the community and hear our voices, especially as students on campus, when we have concerns about safety," said Darrylynn Dean, TAMUT student.
"We all want to get some education on each other's perspective, but also for the community, it's important for us to see each other as friends," said Bai-Sainey Secka, TAMUT student.
Program leaders say the workshops are meant to be fun, but also impactful and engaging.
Earlier this summer, the organization held a virtual social justice summit in Texarkana. The sessions will wrap up on Sunday.