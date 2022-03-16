Hope Public Schools launch new solar project

HOPE, Ark. - A Southwest Arkansas school district says their new solar program will not only help power their campuses, but also the young minds of students.
Hope Public Schools has been working with Entegrity Partners for about two years to get the project completed. Administrators say the new solar technology will not only be a cost-savings, but will have a long-term impact on students.
The solar array is located on about 10 acres directly across from the Clinton Primary School. The new technology will give the district an annual cost-savings of up to 80% of energy on all of their campuses.
"With that cost-savings that will go directly into supplies for kids, teachers for classrooms and services for our students. That cost savings you can bet will go directly to students and we cannot be happier about that," said Jonathan Crossley, Hope Public Schools superintendent.
Crossley says the project will also allow the district to implement solar technology into the classroom, which will prepare students for employment after graduation.
"We want to be a leader in Southwest Arkansas and throughout the state. This pipeline for service technicians is going to be great for us. As they build that out at UAHT, we'll have kids not only graduating with an associate's degree, which we're really passionate about, but also skilled certification, so they can have jobs," said Crossley.
School officials say the solar technology on all of the Hope campuses will be fully operational by April 1.