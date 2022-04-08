HORATIO, Ark. - An administrator with the Horatio School District in southwest Arkansas has been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship between a school official and a student, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office said in a new release.
The sheriff's office said they were contacted earlier this month by the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Hotline about the alleged relationship.
Vice Principal Labrada Vann, 41, was arrested Friday and booked into the county detention center. Vann's bond has been set at $100,000.
The investigation is continuing, the sheriff's office said.