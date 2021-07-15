LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Coronavirus hospitalizations continued rising Thursday in Arkansas.
The state reported 980 new cases of the virus. There were 9,079 active cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 22 to 669. That's the most since Feb. 14.
Four more deaths were linked to the virus, bringing the state's total to 5,981.
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson tweeted Thursday that the hospital in Little Rock could have to limit or halt elective procedures if cases continue rising.
The highly-transmissible Delta variant and the state's low vaccination rate have driven an increase in cases. Patterson tweeted that the Delta variant now accounts for "almost all" the cases in the state.