Housing authorities receive additional coronavirus relief

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana region will soon benefit from a second round of federal grants to help low income families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
More than $365,000 has been awarded to several Texarkana area cities and counties. The Housing Authority of Texarkana, Texas (HATT) was awarded more than $124,000.
Based on the changing COVID-19 trends, housing authority administrators say they're continuously reassessing their financial needs.
HATT CEO Antonio Williams said the coronavirus relief funds will be used to provide more resources for clients in their voucher program, to increase staffing at the housing authority and make repairs.
"We've hired an employee and we've used some funds to do some type of assistance on the administrative fees. We're putting some other things in place and getting sanitizers, masks and updating our operations to cover that situation," said Williams.
The Ark-Tex Council of Governments Housing Authority in Texarkana also received more than $184,000.
Other Texarkana area housing authority cities to receive funding include, Jefferson, Paris, Pittsburg and DeKalb.
Here's a summary of the grant funding:
- Housing Authority of Texarkana $124,980
- Housing Authority of Jefferson $1,908
- Housing Authority of Paris $41,987
- Housing Authority of Pittsburg $2,496
- Ark-Tex Council of Governments Housing Authority $184,609
- Housing Authority of De Kalb $9,390