Hurricane Ida evacuees trying to get FEMA assistance

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Many families from south Louisiana have been displaced by Hurricane Ida for nearly two weeks, and some are concerned about running out of money.
Survivors can qualify for FEMA-funded hotel rooms and other assistance, but it's not always easy to make a connection.
FEMA suggests applying online because they're experiencing a high volume of calls.
Charles Plassman said his girlfriend and their grandchildren evacuated to a hotel in Texarkana just before Hurricane Ida made landfall in their hometown of Harvey. He joined them about five days later, and the whole family has been staying in the Holiday Inn Express since then.
Plassman said he has gotten some assistance from FEMA, but that money is running out. His home is damaged without water or electricity. Plassman has tried to register with FEMA daily but so far has been unsuccessful.
"I'm unable to get to or through that website for housing for disaster assistance. I've been trying since Monday," Plassman said.
He said he's been staying in touch with other evacuees who have already left to learn about the current conditions around New Orleans. He doesn't know yet when they'll be able to go back to home.
For more information about FEMA Disaster Assistance call 800-621-3362 or go to disasterassistance.gov.