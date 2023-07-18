Husqvarna announces plans to close Nashville plant

NASHVILLE, Ark. - A major employer in southwest Arkansas is making plans to close within the next two years.
Husqvarna's recent announcement to shut down its Nashville facility will leave nearly 650 people out of work.
City leaders say the plant has been in the community for nearly 50 years. Husqvarna employs not only residents in Nashville, but hundreds of people in surrounding communities.
The Husqvarna Group builds outdoor power products such as, robotic lawn mowers, chainsaws, trimmers and garden tractors. The company recently announced plans to consolidate production into facilities in Brazil, China and South Carolina.
Chamber leaders say while news of the closure is disappointing, they're also a community with strong leadership that pulls together in hard times.
"We're already in contact with the Arkansas economic development commission to tackle this head on and help those affected transition possibly to other jobs, and to find some other business to move in there and add back to our economy," said Tim Pinkerton, Nashville, Ark., Chamber of Commerce executive director.
"We had no idea it was coming, but people in town have already rallied around me. We're putting a plan together," said Nashville Mayor Larry Dunaway.
It was only about five years ago that the Husqvarna Group expanded operations in Nashville with a new 350,000 square foot facility.
The company will provide transition options for employees and job placement support services. The consolidation will help optimize production and strengthen efficiency, company officials said.