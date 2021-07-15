TEXARKANA, Ark. - With Arkansas leading the country in new COVID-19 cases per capita, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is on a whirlwind tour of the state. He's making a stop Thursday in Texarkana.
Hutchinson will be at the Texarkana Convention Center at 6 p.m. to discuss current affairs on coronavirus.
“This is a chance for me to hear your concerns and ideas,” the Governor said. “It’s a chance for me to continue to encourage people to get vaccinated. This is the challenge we face. A month ago, the number of our active COVID cases and our hospitalizations had declined. We were increasing our vaccinations across the state. We were very optimistic about the return to normalcy.