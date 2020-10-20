LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said a recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations is concerning as flu season begins and winter nears.
The state on Monday set a new record for daily hospitalizations with 41. There were 24 new hospitalizations reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 637. That's a new record.
Hospitalizations have risen sharply since mid-September, when the count was 373.
"Talking with our Department of Health and talking with some of the hospital officials, they describe it as 'tight,'" Hutchinson said, speaking of bed space in hospitals. "But they have such a good working relationship among them that they can move resources and continue to do other necessary surgeries. But we're all worried about the winter and the fact that if our flu season or other hospitalizations go up, its hard to manage all of it together."
There were also 216 positive results from 2,429 antigen tests, which are considered probable but not confirmed cases of the virus.
There were 7,159 active cases of the virus.
Fourteen new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,576.