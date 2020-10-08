LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There’s been an increase in ICU beds across Arkansas but a decrease in the number of ICU beds available.
In June, the Arkansas Department of Health said there were 972 ICU beds total and 192 available. That’s about a 20 availability rate. On Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health said there were 1,002 ICU beds total and 101 available. That’s nearly a 10% availability rate.
“Ten percent is a fair bit of capacity but with the spread that this virus has shown us in the past we could bump up against that capacity fairly quickly,” Arkansas Center for Health Improvement President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said. “We should be concerned because I think we see several indicators that show the virus is spreading more.”
He said there’s a reason ICU bed availability has gone down from 20% to 10% from June to October.
He said that in May and June when Arkansas reopened parts of the economy, the state saw the number of cases and hospitalizations go up.
“The mask mandate went into effect in August and we saw more people protect themselves and their neighbors and loved ones and we saw the number of hospitalizations come down,” Thompson said. "We had colleges football games schools reopen in September we saw them come back up again.”
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) CEO Steppe Mette said most hospitals have a surge plan in place to add more ICU beds if needed.
“If we see an increase of COVID patients requiring an ICU bed for instance, then we would then cut back on elective surgeries or elective care,” Mette said.
He said that today their ICU beds were completely full of trauma patients and patients leaving the operating room.
“At UAMS we have 52 ICU beds for a hospital capacity of 540 adult patients. That’s a usual RATIO of around 10% or so. Some hospitals have it closer to 12 or 14%,” Mette said.
He said it doesn’t make sense from a financial point to add more ICU bed and increase the staff needed if it isn’t necessary.
“Each ICU room can cost anywhere from $500,000-$1 million to build and maintain so they’re inherently very expensive,” Mette said. He also added that in a typical hospital setting there would be 5-6 patients for every one nurse but for an ICU bed, there would need to be one nurse for every 1-2 patients.
He said UAMS implemented the surge plan back in April.
“We wanted to be prepared for so we enacted our surge plan but then never saw the admission boom that we had expected so we shut that down,” Mette said. “We can turn on a dime in a day to open those beds up back up to ICU capacity.”
He said if there was a need to implement the surge plan again it would be staff who would be the biggest resource concern.
“Nurses and other clinicians that work in an ICU are just as susceptible to get COVID or getting ill as anyone else,” Mette said. He said they’ve had the issue of staff members getting COVID-19, mostly from the community, not the hospital setting, but it has yet to interrupt patient care.
The Center for Health Improvement said they are publishing zip code data each week and if your zip code has more than a 1% positivity rate for residents they recommend you take extra caution.
“I think the fundamental issue is that we are all tired of the COVID and we want to go back to where we were before,” Thompson said. “We’re not going back were going to have to move forward into our new normal. The threat has not disappeared.”
The Arkansas Department of Health shows an increase of 30 ICU beds in hospitals across the state since June. Baptist said they have added 4 ICU beds at the Little Rock location. Unity Health said they have added at least 3 ICU beds.